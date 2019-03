Malkangiri: A group of Maoists on Monday torched a JCB machine and two other machines used in the road construction at Kukurakunda village under Mathili police limits in the district.

According to sources, around 30 members of the outlawed organisation reached the road construction site and set the machines on fire. They fled from the spot after torching the machines.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and inquired into the matter.