Malkangiri: A group of Maoists set a bus on fire after asking the passengers to alight near Kokri area in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

According to sources, the private bus carrying passengers was en route Kondagaon from Narayanpur when some rebels intercepted it near Kokri. The rebels then asked the passengers to get down from the bus. Subsequently, the Maoists torched the vehicle and fled from the spot.

While all the passengers are reportedly safe, the bus was reduced to ashes, sources added.