Maoists release remaining three motorboats, 9 employees

Malkangiri: The Maoists on Friday released all the motorboats along with employees who were earlier detained at Jantri and Sindhiput areas of Malkangiri district since the past two days.

According to sources, the Maoists had detained four motorboats along with 12 employees on April 10 in

Chitrakonda in order to derail elections in Swabhiman areas of Malkangiri by snapping the connectivity.

Earlier in the day, the rebels released one motorboat along with the driver and two helpers from Sindhiput and later let go the remaining three launches and nine employees.

This apart, the banned outfit has also affixed a poster on the launch urging the locals to boycott the polls in the Swabhiman area.