Maoists kill watchman, torch five vehicles

Kandhamal: Maoists killed a watchman in Patiamba village under Sadar police limits in Phulbani suspecting him to be a police informer.

The deceased was identified as Rabindra Mallik. He was on night duty at a contractor’s camp last night.

According to sources, the red rebels barged into the camp and killed Mallik suspecting him to be a police informer. The ultras also torched five vehicles including three tractors and two JCBs.

A handwritten note opposing construction work was recovered lying near the body. The letter said they have committed such incident to avenge the killing of five Maoists killed in an encounter in 2018.

Police and security forces have embarked upon combing operations in the area to nab the ultras.