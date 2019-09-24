Maoists blow up tanker in Chhattisgarh, 3 killed

Raipur: Three persons were killed when Naxals blew up an oil tanker with an IED in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police sources said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Vivekanand Sinha said the incident occurred between Kosronda and Tumapal villages when the diesel-laden tanker was engaged in rail track laying work in Rowghat area.

Police sources said when the tanker reached near Patkalbeda village, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, Maoists denoted a powerful IED and blew up the vehicle. Three occupants on the spot were killed.

The deceased were identified as drivers Rakesh Kodopi (24), native of neighbouring Kondagaon district, and Duneshwar Singh (24) (from Madhya Pradesh), and helper Ajay Kumar Salaam (23) (hailing from Rowghat in Kanker), police said.