Kalahandi: Maoists allegedly blew-up an under-construction CRPF camp at Trilochanpur under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

According to sources, the incident took place this morning in an under-construction CRPF camp. No casualty or injury was reported as no one was present in the office at the time of the attack, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the security personnel has launched a search and combing operation in the area.