Maoists abduct TRS leader from his residence in Telangana

Hyderabad: Nearly 10 to15 suspected Maoists have kidnapped a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader from his house in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana.

Police officials said N Srinivas Rao (45),a local TRS leader, was abducted and “taken away” from Kothur village on Monday midnight.

Durga, wife of Rao, said the Naxals ,wielding guns and sticks, dragged Rao out of his house. She said all her pleadings went in vain and the Naxals did not pay heed to her. Her son’s pleadings also went in vain, she said .

She said they thrashed her husband before taking him away. Her son and herself was beaten up by the armed men, she added.

Durga said :”When we tried to stop them, they also pointed a gun at me. We were not allowed to step out of our house”.

Police said nearly 200 villagers and family members of Rao have left for Chhattisgarh to trace the TRS leader. Rao’s wife has, meanwhile, urged the kidnappers to release her husband.