Maoist sympathiser arrested in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old sympathiser of CPI (Maoist) for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal cases.

The arrested accused was identified as Trinath Bhumia of Kotepali village under Mathili police limits.

According to the police, Bhumia was actively working for the CPI (Maoist) Party in Tulsi Hill range area under Mathili police limits of Malkangiri district.

He is involved in many crimes executed by CM (Maoist) to create terror in people. He is trained in planting Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the police added.

He is involved in five cases registered at Mathili police station, the police further stated.