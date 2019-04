Koraput: Maoist posters and banners urging the locals to boycott the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were spotted at Paliguda village under Jeypore Sadar police limits of this district on Tuesday.

On being informed the police reached the village and seized the posters. Further probe into the matter is underway.

Notably, the posters and banners urging the local residents to boycott the 2019 polls were earlier surfaced in Kandhamal, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts.