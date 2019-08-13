Maoist Posters found put up in Nilagiri College

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Maoist Posters
22

Balasore: Panic gripped the students, teachers and authorities of Nilagiri college in Balasore district after Maoist posters were found put up at the college premises today.

Reportedly, two posters bearing the name of CPI Maoist Students Wing were found pasted on the walls of the college warning to postpone the students’ union elections and create an academic environment in the campus.

Related Posts

First dengue death reported at SCBMCH in Cuttack

Four Minors Of Andhra Pradesh rescued from Rayagada

Odisha govt extends deadline for verification of KALIA…

The poster also warned that if their demands are not taken into consideration, the college teachers and authorities will have to face dire consequences.

On being informed, Nilagiri IIC Naliata Modi reached the college immediately and seized the posters while launching a probe in this regard.

On the other hand, it is suspected that a weaker group contesting the students’ union elections is behind putting up the posters to spread panic among the student and college authorities forcing to cancellation of the elections.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.