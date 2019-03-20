Maoist posters calling poll boycott surface in Rayagada

Rayagada: Maoist posters and banners urging the locals to boycott the ensuing general elections were found at Parasali village in Niyamagiri area here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Bansadhara-Ghumusar divisional committee of the outlawed outfit has put up the posters.

The Ultras have also threatened to hold a bandh at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district and Kalyansinghpur, Bissam Cuttack and Muniguda in Rayagada district during the first phase polls.

Notably, Maoist posters and banners urging people to boycott upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state were found at Kandibanda village along NH-59 in Kandhamal district on March 17.