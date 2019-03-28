Maoist posters calling for poll boycott surface in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Maoist posters and banners urging the locals to boycott the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were spotted at Jodinga area under Raighar block here on Thursday.

The posters and banners written in Hindi were purportedly issued by the Odisha state committee of the CPI (Maoist). Through the posters, the members of the outlawed outfit said that the tribals have absolute rights on water, forests and land and opposed the policies of the Central and state governments.

The Maoists further appealed to the people to join the protest to save water, land and forests and the existance of the tribal people.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and seized the poster.

Worth mentioning here that similar posters and banners urging the local residents to boycott the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were earlier found in Rayagada and Kandhamal districts.