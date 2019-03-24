Maoist posters calling for poll boycott surface in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Maoist posters and banners urging the locals to boycott the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were spotted at Shaisurini Chhak in Thamuala Rampur here on Sunday.

According to sources, the Baghuna divisional committee of the outlawed outfit has put up the posters. On being informed, Kalarapat police reached the spot and seized the posters.

Worth mentioning here that similar posters and banners of Maoists urging people to boycott the ensuing elections were also found at Parasali village in Niyamagiri of Rayagada district last Wednesday.

Through the posters, the rebels had threatened to hold a bandh at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district and Kalyansinghpur, Bissam Cuttack and Muniguda in Rayagada district during the first phase polls.