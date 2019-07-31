Maoist militia arrested in Kalahandi, arms & explosives seized

Kalahandi: Police have arrested a Maoist militia from Nehela Reserve Forest in Kalahandi district and seized arms and ammunition from him.

Acting on a reliable input, a team conducted a raid and apprehended the militia identified as Mangua Majhi of Barakhoj village. A country-made gun, 20 gelatin sticks, five electric detonators, 95 metres electric wire and 45 Maoist posters were seized from his possession, informed Kalahandi SP Battula Gangadhar.

“During interrogation, Majhi confessed of supplying explosives and various other essential commodities to the Maoists,” Gangadhar said and added that combing operation has been launched in the area after today’s arrest.

A case (258/19) has been registered against the accused under Sections, 121/121 (A)/122/123 of IPC/r/w Sections 17/18, UPA Act section 17 CRLA Section 4/5 1908/ Section 25/27 of Arms Act and forwarded to the court, the police said.

Meanwhile, Kalahandi SP has urged the locals not to support Maoist activities and assured that the police department will provide all necessary help in this regards.