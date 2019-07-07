Maoist leader of Chitrakonda ‘Swabhiman’ area expelled for anti-organisational activities

Malkangiri: A Maoist leader of Chitrakonda ‘Swabhiman’ area has been ousted from the rebel organisation for indulging in anti-organisational activities.

The Andhra Odisha Border Zonal Committee (AOBZC) of the CPI (Maoist) chief in a letter informed that the Maoist leader, Naveen, was expelled from the out-law organisation.

The move was taken in view of Naveen’s misbehaviour with women cadres of the organisation and his alleged anti-organisational activities.

Naveen, who carries Rs 10 lakh reward on his head, has been involved in various violent activities including the attacks on BSF jawans and triggering landmines explosion in the area.

The AOBZC also stated that locals and other members of the rebel organisation also disliked Naveen for his stubbornness which has led to his expulsion from the organisation.