Maoist drone suspected to be hovering over CRPF camps in Sukma

Sukma: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans deployed at the Sukma area near Odisha-Chattisgarh border are on high alert after they have spotted roving lights in the airspace at the secured base camps here.

Such sighting of lights during the night hours might be due to drone cameras suspected to be controlled by Naxals.

Reportedly, the security personnel and the cops have been noticing a beaming light like that of a firefly hovering above their camps.

The incident has not only raised concern among the jawans, but have also tightened the security in the area.

While cops launch drone cameras to keep a vigil on Maoist activities, it is suspected that the red rebels have resorted to the same in order to track the movements of the security forces, sources said.