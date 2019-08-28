Maoist Camp Busted In Kalahandi, Exchange Of Fire Underway

Kalahandi: An exchange of fire is reportedly underway between security personnel and Naxals at Pahiraju forest after a Maoist camp was busted under Gochhapada Police limits of Kandhamal district today.

After getting confirmed information, combing operation was undertaken in Pahiraju forest in Kandhamal district and one Maoist camp was busted by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

After a brief exchange of fire between SOG commandos and the red-rebels during the combing operation in Pahiraju forest, the jawans cordoned the forest from all sides.

According to the reports, the team has seized one country-made gun, several other items from the camp.

A search operation is underway to the recovery of the dead body of Maoists, if any and efforts are also on to nab others injured infiltrators, informed Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh.

This is an initial report. Further details are awaited.