Maoist Cadre Surrenders Before Kandhamal SP

Kandhamal: A Maoist cadre, carrying cash rewards of Rs One lakh on his head, surrendered before the Kandhamal Superintendent of Police on Tuesday.

The surrendered Maoist cadre has been identified as Rakesh alias Bharata Kanhar (21), a native of Barahala village under Gochapada police limits in Kandhamal district. He was a member of the banned outfit Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN), the police said.

According to police, Rakesh was suspected to be involved in Gadimaska Camp recovery on October 2, 2018, exchange of fire at Gagarapatta on November 15, 2018, killing of Rabindra Mallik and burning of a vehicle on his presence at Sudrukumpa January 6, 2019.

As per reports, Rakesh had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) on March 8 last year and worked for the rebel organisation till April 13, 2019. He was working in Kadanga Area committee of KKBN Division under OSC and was carrying a cash reward of 1 lakh.

“However, while working for the Maoist organisation as a party member more than a year, Rakesh witnessed many of the false ideologies of the party, modifying the true values and culture of the people, even harassing, beating and sometimes killing innocent people in name of police informer, forcefully collecting rations from poor villagers. The self-centered attitudes of Maoist leaders and the party members made him to change his mind and compelled him to leave the rebel outfit,” Kandhamal Police said in a press note.

Rakesh will get monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Odisha Government. He will also get assistance for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of his liking, the press note further stated.