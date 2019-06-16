Maoist Cadre Arrested By BSF During Combing Ops In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A Maoist cadre, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested in Malkangiri district during a combing operation by the BSF personnel.

The arrested rebel has been identified as Chandan alias Chandra Sisa (23) of Dhakadpadar village under Chitrakonda police limits in Malkangiri district.

The Border Security Force informed that during a Special Operation launched on the intervening night of June 14-15, Chandan was apprehended. However, the BSF personnel faced stiff resistance from the Maoist, in the cut-off area while approaching the mainland in dark, across the water body.

“The BSF team was attacked by unknown persons armed with sharp-edged weapons in order to get Chandan released but failed to do so. The BSF team able to swiftly move through the woods with the apprehended Maoist,” the BSF said in a press note.

According to BSF, the apprehended Maoist cadre was actively working as a Party Member of Gumma/Cut Off AC of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. He joined the banned outfit as a militia in the year 2014 and since then working with the Maoist in AP-OD border.

Further, in 2017, he was assigned with the task of a Party Member. It is learned that he is involved in the killing of Sukra Muduli of village Arlimpada, Amsi Kholo of Dhakarpadar in Chitrakonda police limits and Santu Khemudu of Piplapadar under Orkel police limits, the press note further stated.