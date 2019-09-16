Man’s ‘Murder’ In Malkangiri: Tension Continues To Prevail In Jantapai Village

Malkangiri: Tension continued to prevail in Jantapai village in Chitrakonda area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district as locals following the death of a man due to alleged involvement of BSF jawans.

Resentment brewed after the family members suspected the involvement of jawans in the death of one Raju Hantal of Ranganiguda village under Dhuliput panchayat of the district.

Alleging murder, Raju’s kins, refused to claim the body kept near Paparmetla Police station after autopsy.

Besides, locals also gheraoed the local police station yesterday to protest the incident. Agitators also burned tyres on the village road to express their anger.

Acting immediately on the same, the police IIC and a police team have initiated a probe into the matter.

Notably, Raju Hantal was found dead inside a kitchen of an Anganwadi centre at Jantabai village with injury marks on his body.

As per the family members of Hantal, he had on September 13 gone to a weekly market at Jantabai with his two daughters. Some BSF personnel met him at the market and took him along with them, following which he didn’t return home, Raju’s kin alleged.

Also Read: Missing man’s body found from Jantapai Anganwadi centre in Malkangiri