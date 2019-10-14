Man’s body recovered from rly track in Bhubaneswar

Barang: The body of a man was recovered from the railway track near Kanaka Durga Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body of a man in the afternoon and alerted the police. On intimation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, the body was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for post-mortem.

Though the exact cause behind the man’s death is unknown, it is suspected that he might have jumped in front of the train in order to commit suicide.

While the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the cops have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the matter, sources added.