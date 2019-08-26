Man’s body recovered from deserted place in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: Police today recovered the dead body of a youth from a deserted place near Old Fire Station in Bhanjanagar town of Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Kartika Sahoo of Maa Durga Sahi in the locality.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body this morning and alerted the police. Following this, the body was recovered and sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Locals told the police that Kartik was under extremely inebriated state and his health condition was also not well for many days.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, the actual cause behind the man’s death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.