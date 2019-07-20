Man’s body recovered from clubhouse in Sundergarh village

Sudergarh: Police on Saturday recovered a man’s body from a clubhouse in Singarmunda village under Badagaon police limits in Sundergarh district.

The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, locals gathered around the clubhouse after detecting foul odour emanating from the place and alerted the police about the same.

Cops rushed to the spot and broke into the clubhouse following which they spotted the man’s dead body. The body was immediately seized and sent to a local hospital for post mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the man’s death is yet to be ascertained, the prima facie investigation suggested that he was murdered as the body bore several cut injuries.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, a detailed probe into the same is underway, police sources said.