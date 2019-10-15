Man’s body found hanging in Keonjhar forest

By pragativadinewsservice
Man's body found hanging
Keonjhar: A 39-year-old man’s body was found hanging from a tree in the forest near Belapasi village under Tumuranga police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Das of Adipur village in the district.

According to sources, Das had returned alone to his house from his in-law’s after celebrating Laxmi Puja there. However, his body was found hanging in the forest this morning.

It is suspected that he committed suicide over a family feud. Police have sent the body for autopsy and initiated a probe to ascertain the exact cause of death, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
