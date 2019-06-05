Manoj Jena murder case: Five more held; lookout notice against prime accused

Berhampur: Police on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with the brutal murder of Congress MLA candidate from Aska, Manoj Jena.

While four accused persons were apprehended from Laxmipur area in Koraput district, another was arrested from Balugaon railway station today, the police said.

Three motorcycles, two country-made guns, two sharp weapons used in the crime were seized from the possession of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Berhampur police have also issued a lookout circular against prime accused Bhagwan Sahu.

Notably, Manoj Jena had sustained critical bullet injuries after four assailants shot at him and one of his associates near Golanthara in Berhampur on May 24. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, police had arrested two accused in connection with the murder.