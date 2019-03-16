Manohar Parrikar is stable, tweets Goa CMO

Panaji: The Goa chief minister’s office (CMO) on Saturday confirmed in a tweet that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health was in a stable condition.

The CMO shared the news after a section of national media have reported that Parrikar’s health was deteriorating due to a drop in blood pressure.

“With respect to some reports in media, it is hereby stated that Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar’s health parameters continue to remain stable,” the CMO Goa tweeted.

With respect to some reports in media, it is hereby stated that Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar‘s health parameters continues to remain stable. — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 16, 2019



Parrikar has been receiving treatment for pancreatic ailment since February 2018 and has made rare public appearances.