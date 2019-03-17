Manohar Parrikar death: National mourning tomorrow

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced national mourning tomorrow (March 18) in view of the death of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar breathed his last at his residence in Goa on Sunday evening at the age of 63 after a spirited battle against pancreatic ailment since last year.

The Centre said the national flags will fly at half-mast in Delhi and across the capitals of all the states and union territories. A state funeral will be accorded to the Goa chief minister.

The Union Cabinet will also hold condolence meet tomorrow at 11 am in view of the death of Parrikar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Manohar Parrikar.

The Prime Minister said, “Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”