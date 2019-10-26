Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow

Mr Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana at a function in Chandigarh tomorrow. He met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya this afternoon and staked his claim to form the government, which was accepted by the Governor.

Mr Manohar Lal is becoming the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time. He will head the coalition government with Jannayak Janta Party. The six independents are also supporting the BJP government.

Gopal Kanda, the lone elected MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party, had also extended support to the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Mr Manohar Lal was elected unanimously as the leader of the legislature of the party in the presence of central party observers and in charge of Haryana affairs Anil Jain.

BJP Central observer Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified after the party meeting that the BJP is not taking the support of Gopal Kanda. He also said that there will be one Deputy Chief Minister in the government and that the post would be given to JJP, the coalition partner. Mr Dushyant Chautala would take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.