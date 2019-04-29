Mann, Salsa in semis of Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series

New Delhi: The Quarter-Final matches of the India-edition of the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series 2019 took place here at the RK Khanna Tennis Complex, DLTA on Monday.

Top-seed Mann Maulik Shah, 2nd-seed Dev V Javia, 3rd-seed Kabir Hans, 4th-seed Madhwin Kamath and progressed to the Semi-Finals in the Boys’ category, while top-seed Salsa Aher, 2nd-seed Bhakti Shah, 4th-seed Shaikh Humera and unseeded Sarah Dev advanced to the Semi-Finals of the Girls’ category after winning their respective encounters.

In the Boys’ category, 4th-seed Madhwin Kamath took on Haryana’s Divesh Gahlot in the opening match where Gujarat’s Kamath registered the victory in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. The second match of the opening day saw 3rd-seed Kabir Hans from Odisha defeat Rhythm Malhotra from Delhi in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Whereas the third Quarter-Final saw top-seed Mann Maulik Shah register the win in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Madhya Pradesh’s Denim Yadav. The last Quarter-Final saw 2nd-seed Dev V Javia from Gujarat defeat unseeded Haryana’s Sushant Dabas in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

The Girls’ category saw 2nd-seed Bhakti Shah defeat Maharashtra’s Gargi P Pawar in straight sets to advance to the Semi-Finals. The match saw Telangana’s Bhakti Shah bag both the sets 6-2, 6-2 to progress after she impressed in her match against the unseeded Pawar.

In the second Quarter-Final of the day, it was Punjab’s unseeded player Sarah Dev who produced a marvelous performance to knock-out 3rd-seed Nikita Anandkumar Vishwase by a score-line of 7-6(5), 6-4. In the third Quarter-Final, 4th-seed Shaikh Humera played out of her skin to defeat Telangana’s Sunskriti Damera in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(7). The last Quarter-Final of the day saw top-seed Salsa Aher from Maharashtra defeat Uttar Pradesh’s Kaavya Sawhney 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 to advance to the next round.

Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series culminates on Wednesday where the boys and girls will be taking part in their respective Final matches to fight for the ticket to Paris, in the presence of this year’s Roland-Garros Brand Ambassador and legendary Belgian tennis player Justine Henin. The winners of the competition will get a chance to participate in the Wild Card Qualifiers of the Junior Roland-Garros 2019.