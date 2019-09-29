Mann Ki Baat: PM wishes melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Mann Ki Baat
7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi said :My dear countrymen, with the advent of Navaratri today, the air is bound to be full of new hopes, new energy, newer zest and newer resolves, once again. After all, it’s the festival season.”

Related Posts

Puri Municipality sanitation workers felicitated

Isolate nations that promote and abet terror: Vice President

MDH Owner, Odisha CM meet for setting up food processing…

He said there are many people around us who remain deprived of these celebrations and this is what is termed as ‘chiragh tale andhera’, darkness just beneath the lamp.

PM Modi said :”The true joy radiating out of festivals is only when the darkness subsides and dissipates and a radiant glow emerges. Let us distribute joy, where there is a paucity of it… let it come naturally to us.”

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Puri Municipality sanitation workers felicitated

Isolate nations that promote and abet terror: Vice President

MDH Owner, Odisha CM meet for setting up food processing…

1 of 6,704