Manmohan Singh will attend Kartarpur Corridor ceremony: Pak FM

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh would attend the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration.

He said the inauguration ceremony will be held on November 9 and Singh will attend the function as a common man.

Qureshi told reporters in his home town Multan on Saturday that Singh has accepted his invitation and would attend the scheduled opening as a common man rather than as a special guest.

The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.