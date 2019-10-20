Manmohan Singh will attend Kartarpur Corridor ceremony: Pak FM

InternationalHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Manmohan Singh will attend
0

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh would attend the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration.

He said the inauguration ceremony will be held on November 9 and Singh will attend the function as a common man.

Related Posts

Pakistan to meet FATF targets in time: Foreign Minister

Need Gandhiji again in a changing global scenario: Shah Rukh…

Vogue Women Of The Year: Odisha’s Dutee Chand bags…

Qureshi told reporters in his home town Multan on Saturday that Singh has accepted his invitation and would attend the scheduled opening as a common man rather than as a special guest.

The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.  

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Pakistan to meet FATF targets in time: Foreign Minister

Need Gandhiji again in a changing global scenario: Shah Rukh…

Vogue Women Of The Year: Odisha’s Dutee Chand bags…

1 of 5,745