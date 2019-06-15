Manmohan Singh holds discussion with CMs ahead of NITI Aayog meet

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday held discussion with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states ahead of NITI Aayog meeting .

According to reports, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Puducherry’s V Narayansamy, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy had attended the meet.

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh did not attend the meeting as he is unwell. A Congress leader quoted by news agencies as saying that discussion was regarding the issues to be taken up at NITI Aayog meeting.

Sources said Singh discussed the amendments required in the Forest Act so that a change can be brought in the lives of tribal population.

The Congress leaders discussed about the policy required to bring investment in Maoist-affected or tribal areas, instead of exploiting natural resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog later in the day.

Several issues including the drought situation, farm distress, rain-water harvesting and preparedness for Kharif crops will be taken up for discussion at the meeting.