Manmohan Singh advises govt to set aside vendetta politics, save economy

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Manmohan Singh advises
12

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has urged the government to put aside vendetta politics and steer economy out of man-made crisis.

Singh said India cannot afford to continue down this path.

He blamed the Centre for all-round mismanagement which resulted in the economic slowdown. It is particularly distressing that the manufacturing sector’s growth is tottering at 0.6 per cent, Singh said.

Related Posts

Crimes against Women: Odisha police to set up special cell…

Weather Forecast: Rain To Lash Odisha For Next 3 days

President appoints new governors in 5 states, TN BJP chief…

The former Prime Minister said the economy is yet to recover from the man-made blunders of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST.

Dwelling upon government taking Rs 1.76 lakh crore surpluses from the RBI reserves, Singh said that the resilience of the central banking institution will be tested after this record transfer to the government.

Blaming the Centre for massive job loss, Singh said more than 3.5 lakh jobs have been lost in the automobile sector alone.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Crimes against Women: Odisha police to set up special cell…

Weather Forecast: Rain To Lash Odisha For Next 3 days

President appoints new governors in 5 states, TN BJP chief…

1 of 6,428