Manmohan Singh advises govt to set aside vendetta politics, save economy

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has urged the government to put aside vendetta politics and steer economy out of man-made crisis.

Singh said India cannot afford to continue down this path.

He blamed the Centre for all-round mismanagement which resulted in the economic slowdown. It is particularly distressing that the manufacturing sector’s growth is tottering at 0.6 per cent, Singh said.

The former Prime Minister said the economy is yet to recover from the man-made blunders of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST.

Dwelling upon government taking Rs 1.76 lakh crore surpluses from the RBI reserves, Singh said that the resilience of the central banking institution will be tested after this record transfer to the government.

Blaming the Centre for massive job loss, Singh said more than 3.5 lakh jobs have been lost in the automobile sector alone.