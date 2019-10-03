Manipur crisis: CM meets BJP chief Amit Shah, JP Nadda to find out solution

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister has met BJP chief Amit Shah and JP Nadda to resolve crisis in state. The BJP is facing a turf war and a rebellion against Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

A section of MLAs in the state have been demanding a leadership change for the past five months. There is also a row over distribution of portfolios. Several state MLAs have already met the party’s central leadership in New Delhi in this regard.

The repercussions in the state BJP has reached Delhi with the party’s state and national leadership trying to work out a solution agreeable to both sides.

Singh met BJP President Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda at the party headquarters on Wednesday and apprised them of the situation in the state. The three have another round of meeting on Thursday morning.