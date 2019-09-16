Mangalabag garment showroom loot: CP nabs 4

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police have arrested four persons in connection with Mangalabag garment showroom loot case in Cuttack.

The identity of the accused persons is yet to be revealed.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of accused persons in the locality, police raided the area and arrested them. While four persons were apprehended, the prime accused managed to flee. Police have seized two motorcycles and materials used in loot from them.

Notably, on May 8, the miscreants had robbed the garment shop located in Mangalabag area in Cuttack.