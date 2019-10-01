Mandeep Singh completes 150 International Caps; Hockey India congratulates

New Delhi: Hockey India congratulated striker Mandeep Singh who completed 150 International Caps for India on Tuesday, 1 October 2019. He achieved this milestone in Antwerp, Belgium when the Indian Men’s Hockey Team took on World Champions Belgium in their fourth match of the tour.

Mandeep Singh from Jalandhar, Punjab made his senior national team debut during the Hockey World League Round 2 in New Delhi in 2013. Mandeep performed extremely well in his first season of the Hockey India League which earned him a spot in the forward-line of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team.

The 24-year-old has been a part of the Sliver-medal winning team at the 36th FIH Champions Trophy in London in 2016, the Silver-medal winning team at the FIH Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda in 2018 and the Bronze-medal winning team at the Asian Games in 2018. It is his artistry as a forward, winning India penalty corners in crucial moments and scoring in the most unconventional ways, makes him a mainstay of the team. Mandeep played a key role in the Gold-medal winning campaign for India at the 2016 Junior Men’s World Cup in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh as well.

“I am extremely excited about completing 150 International Caps for India. I have had a fantastic time with the national side since my debut in 2013. I would like to thank my teammates for their support throughout my career and I hope that I can keep contributing to the team’s victories in the future,” said Mandeep Singh.

Congratulating the young forward for his feat, Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said, “I congratulate Mandeep Singh on completing 150 International matches for India. Mandeep has been a terrific forward for India in the last few years and if he continues to hone his skills, he has a long career ahead of him. I am confident he will continue to work hard and contribute to Indian hockey in their quest to make it to the top.”

The Indian Men’s Hockey team will be vying for an Olympic berth when they take on Russia in the crucial FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held on November 1 and 2 at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. For the very first time, the Indian Women’s Hockey team too will be playing in front of the hockey-loving people of Odisha when they take on USA in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium on November 1 and 2. The excitement among the teams is palpable and they are working towards peaking at this important event. Having represented India at the Rio Olympics after 36 years, the women’s team will be aiming to take part in their second consecutive Olympics in the history of Indian hockey and they are confident of making history. Make sure you witness history unfold at the Kalinga Stadium by booking your tickets.

Tickets for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha are available at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/FIH-Hockey-Olympic-Qualifiers-Odisha