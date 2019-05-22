Man, wife electrocuted while plucking mangoes

State at Large
Kandhamal: A man and his wife were electrocuted while trying to pluck mangoes from a tree in Bandhagarh village in Kandhamal district today.

The deceased persons were identified as Dasharatha Bhukta and his wife Sarojini Bhukta of the same village.

According to sources, the mishap occurred while the couple were plucking the fruits and were unmindful of the live electric wire passing through the tree.

The couple was electrocuted when they came in contact with a 33 kV line.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The bodies were seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death into the incident has been registered.

