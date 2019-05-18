Man, uncle-in-law electrocuted in Nayagarh village

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man & uncle-in-law electrocuted
Representational Image
5

Nayagarh: A man and his uncle-in-law were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at Balisahi under Daspalla Police limits in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

According to sources, the man was at his in-law’s house at Balisahi this morning when he came in contact with a live electric wire. In a bid to rescue, the man’s uncle-in-law rushed to help him but failed in his attempt. He was also electrocuted.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The bodies were seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death into the incident has been registered.

pragativadinewsservice
