Man trampled to death by wild jumbo in Dhenkanal village

Dhenkanal: A 45-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant today at Kaduamada village which comes under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Naik, a resident of Kaduamada village under Kutunia Gram Panchyat.

According to reports, Naik had gone to take bath in the nearby Bega Canal along with three friends at around 2.30 PM. Meanwhile, a wild jumbo ventured into the ghat to drink water.

On seeing the pachyderm, others managed to flee the spot but Naik failed to do so. The jumbo then lifted him with his trunk and threw him on the ground before trampling him.

Later, locals and family members rescued Naik in a very critical condition and rushed him to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital. However, doctors declared him ‘dead upon arrival’.