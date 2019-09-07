Man thrashed for not paying puja donation

Bhubaneswar: A man in Bhubaneswar was injured after members of the puja committee attacked him for paying less than the asked donation amount.

According to reports, the victim, identified as an owner of the city residency here in Bhubaneswar, was asked to shell out Rs 10,000 by members of a puja committee in Ashok Nagar area of Bhubaneswar for Ganesh idol immersion procession. However, he could pay just Rs 1200.

Fumed over less contribution, the members allegedly attacked him last night and left the man with injuries and bruises on his face.

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with Capital police regarding the incident, sources said.