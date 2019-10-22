Man Surrenders Before Police After Killing Wife In Balasore

Balasore: A man surrendered before police at Nuasahi area of Gopinathpur in Balasore district after killing his wife on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused reached the police station today and confessed to have hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon in an inebriated state yesterday.

After the accused confessed his crime, police have rushed his house and seized his wife’s body. Later, the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

The accused, who is being interrogated, will be forwarded to the court after a medical test later in the day, said sources.