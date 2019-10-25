Man surrenders after killing wife, setting her body ablaze in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsighpur: A man allegedly killed his wife by smashing her head with an iron rod following a quarrel at Baragol village under Sadar police limits in Jagatsinghpur district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Rashmita Rout and the accused husband, identified as Rudra Prasanna Rout.

According to sources, Rudra had an altercation with his wife Rashmita. Suddenly he became violent and allegedly hit Rashmita with an iron rod killing her on the spot. Then he set doused the body with petrol and set it ablaze.

Rashmita had married Rudra about nine years ago and the couple has a 5-year-old son. However, both used to fight with each other frequently over family issues.

After killing his wife, accused Rudra surrendered in Jagatsinghpur Town police station and confessed to his crime. Following this, police arrested him and later recovered the half-burnt body of Rashmita from the house.

Further investigation is underway and police have sent the body for post-mortem. Cops have also started interrogating the accused, an official said.