Man stabbed over past enmity succumbs in Ganjam

Digpahandi: A man, who was allegedly stabbed over past enmity in Gokarnapur village under Digpahandi police limits in Ganjam district, succumbed today. The deceased has been identified as Rabi Badatya.

Reportedly, the accused person has been arrested by the police today.

According to sources, the incident took place on Friday evening while Rabi went to a nearby wine shop to drink alcohol. Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Santosh Patra, attacked him with a knife.

Rabi, who sustained grievous stab injuries, was immediately rescued and admitted to Digpahandi CHC. Later, he was shifted to Ganjam DHH. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday.

Following this, the father of the deceased filed a complaint with the Digpahandi police. As per the FIR lodged, Santosh allegedly attacked Rabi over the brewing past enmity.

Based on the complaint, Digpahandi police arrested Santosh and registered a case (196/19) against him. Police are now interrogating the accused person regarding the incident, sources added.