Man slips onto track at Jharsuguda railway station, escapes unhurt

Jharsuguda: A man miraculously escaped after he slipped down the platform and fell beside a moving train while trying to get into the train at Jharsuguda railway station today.

A video of the incident went viral in which the man was seen falling into the gap between the platform and the moving train. He was dragged a few metres by the moving train before the engine stopped.

According to reports, the passenger got down from the train to have tea. Watching the train leave the platform, the passenger ran to catch the train. While trying to get into the moving train, he slipped and partially fell between the track and the platform.

He was dragged a few metres away as other passengers ran for his rescue. The train was immediately halted and Railway Protection Force on duty rushed to the spot and rescued him.

The over-20 second long surveillance clip shows how the passenger was dragged into the gap.

Later, the RPF rescued the passenger. Reportedly, the passenger, who had a miraculous escape boarded the same train as the train left for its destination.