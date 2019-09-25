Man set ablaze alive over sorcery suspicion in Koraput

Koraput: A 55-year-old man was allegedly burnt to death alive by villagers on suspicion of practising sorcery at Potalabandha village under Dumuriguda Police limits of Koraput district near Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border today.

The deceased has been identified as Jayaram Khilo of the same village.

According to sources, on the suspicion that Khilo has been performing the black magic in the village, the residents of Potalbandha village thrashed him mercilessly by tying him to a pole. Later, they allegedly set him ablaze alive.

Meanwhile, a complaint in this regard has been lodged at the Dumuriguda police station and an investigation is underway, sources added.