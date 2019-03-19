Man sentenced to 10-yr jail for raping minor girl twice

Phulbani: A special POCSO court here on Tuesday found a man guilty of raping a minor girl twice and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

The convict has been identified as Sribastha Diggal, a resident of Manikeswari area under Raikia police limits in Kandhamal district.

According to the case diary, the victim was on her way to school when she was kidnapped by the convict, who is her relative, in November 2013. Diggal then took her to a nearby forest, where he raped her by promising her to marry.

Later, Diggal fled from the village after committing the crime. The convict again raped the minor girl, while she was on her way to her aunt’s house at Gardingia in the following year.

Later, the victim’s father had lodged a written complaint with the Raikia police on November 18, 2014.

On the basis of the complaint the police had registered a case (97/14) and had arrested the accused.

The court pronounced the verdict after taking into consideration the statements of 11 witnesses and the victim, police records and medical reports.