Man sentenced to 10-yr jail for raping minor girl in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A special POCSO court in Bhadrak district on Saturday found a man guilty of raping a minor girl and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

The convict has been identified as Sapan Parida of Paikasahi village in the district.

According to the case diary, on September 24, 2013, Sapan and his associate Ranjan Parida had forcibly entered the house of the minor girl when her family members were away. Then they outraged her modesty.

Sapan and his associate fled from the place after committing the crime. The minor girl narrated the incident to her family members. On the next day, the victim’s father had lodged a complaint at Dhamra Marine police station.

On the basis of the complaint, police had registered a case and arrested Sapan and Ranjan. However, Ranjan was released on bail a few days later.

The court today pronounced the verdict under Section 4 of POCSO Act and Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. The court acquitted Ranjan due to lack of evidence whereas Sapan was sentenced to a 10-year jail term.