Man sentenced life imprisonment for minor girl’s rape

Cuttack: A special court Judge Bandana Kar has sentenced life imprisonment till last breath in jail to a convict identified as Rajiv Das who has been found guilty of raping a minor girl.

The court also said that in order to curb crime against women the convict should be punished accordingly, otherwise it will leave a negative impact on the society.

According to the case details, Rajiv had developed a relationship with a widowed woman, a native of Ayantana under Rajanagar PS limits in Kendrapara district and the mother of two kids, who were staying at Kaibalya Nagar under Chauliaganj PS limits in Cuttack city.

Rajiv, who was staying with the woman identifying himself as her brother, used to physically torture the latter’s 7-year-old girl and raped her several times. The woman was also allegedly supported Rajiv in the heinous act.

After the matter came to the notice of Childline convenor Narayan Shukla rescued the minor girl and lodged a plaint with the local police. On the basis of the complaint, Chauliaganj Police arrested Rajiv but the women absconded.

Taking up the case for hearing, the Cuttack Special Court pronounced the verdict. The case was presented by Public Prosecutor Ramesh Mohanty on behalf of the state government.