Man sent to jail for murderous attack on brother over property dispute

Digapahandi: A man was arrested and sent to jail for a ‘murderous attack’ on his elder brother over property dispute at Kansamari village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district today.

On July 25, accused Ganesh Behera allegedly knifed his elder brother Jagili Behera over sharing of ancestral property. Jagili sustained a critical injury on his left hand and was admitted to Adapda CHC in a profusely bleeding condition.

Following this, Jagili lodged a complaint at the local police station. Based on the complaint, Patapur PS IIC Ramesh Kumar Pradhan registered a case (145/19) under Sections 341, 194, 323, 324, 307 & 506 of the IPC and launched a probe.

However, the police nabbed the accused, who was on the run soon after the murderous attack, after he was spotted in the village today. He was produced before a local court which rejected his bail plea and sent him to Digapahandi sub-jail.