Man robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint in Cuttack

Banki: Two unidentified miscreants looted Rs 1.5 lakh from a person at gunpoint near Bedha on the Banki-Baideswar road on Saturday.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 2.30 pm today.

According to sources, Durga Charan Paikaray, a resident of Chadeibandha village under Baideswar police limits, was returning home after withdrawing the cash from the nearby State Bank of India, when the looters ambushed him.

The miscreants-duo waylaid Paikaray near Bedha on a deserted place and snatched away the cash bag, containing Rs 1.5 lakh, at gunpoint. The desperadoes then sped away on a motorcycle.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Paikaray, police have launched a probe into the matter. Besides, a manhunt is underway to nab the looters, sources added.